Author Butch Tweedy’s New Book, "Truth and Faith," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Caught Between the Choices of Her Past and Her Role in the World’s Future

Recent release “Truth and Faith” from Page Publishing author Butch Tweedy is a compelling novel that follows Audra Nicole Viada, a young woman who makes a spontaneous decision that changes her life forever. From her childhood in Jacksonville, Florida, to her unexpected role in a South American military organization, Audra’s journey is a pursuit of truth, faith, and love amid a turbulent world.