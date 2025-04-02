Author Butch Tweedy’s New Book, "Truth and Faith," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Caught Between the Choices of Her Past and Her Role in the World’s Future
Recent release “Truth and Faith” from Page Publishing author Butch Tweedy is a compelling novel that follows Audra Nicole Viada, a young woman who makes a spontaneous decision that changes her life forever. From her childhood in Jacksonville, Florida, to her unexpected role in a South American military organization, Audra’s journey is a pursuit of truth, faith, and love amid a turbulent world.
Brookneal, VA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Butch Tweedy, a native of Central Virginia who enjoys spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and pets, has completed his new book, “Truth and Faith”: a gripping tale that centers around the extraordinary journey of Audra Nicole Viada, a young woman who, following a rash and emotional decision, finds herself caught in world events that are beyond her control.
“Growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, during the 1960s, Audra Nicole Viada stayed busy with her extracurricular activities throughout the calendar school years. But concerning her off-season summertime residence on Saint Simons Island in Georgia, she spent more time alone, and tended to dwell on world events more so than anything else,” writes Tweedy. “Never in Audra’s wildest dreams did she expect to play a role in future global conflicts. But due to a spontaneous emotional decision made without reservation, her life changed overnight. Being of mixed heritage, sixteen-year-old Audra found herself in South America as a member of an elite military organization. Which in turn led her back to the United States at the age of twenty-five. What transpired afterward again changed her future path, and she found herself holding a new job, while living in West Virginia with an orphan child named Claudia. One day in the nearby Virginia town of Steventon, Audra also met a man named Mike Fitzgerald, whom she began dating. From that day forward, she faced different challenges, which conflicted greatly with her chosen profession.”
Published by Page Publishing, Butch Tweedy’s enthralling tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Audra’s journey to find herself among the chaos and confusion of the world around her. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Truth and Faith” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Truth and Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
