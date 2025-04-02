Author Tammy Martin’s New Book, "Tam the Turtle," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Turtle Who Discovers She is Just as Special and Unique as All Her Friends Are
Recent release “Tam the Turtle” from Covenant Books author Tammy Martin is a heartfelt story that centers around Tam, a turtle who feels inadequate when she begins to compare herself to her friends. However, with the help of her friend Cletus, a chameleon, Tam discovers that she is special too, and just as God made her to be.
Dexter, MO, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tammy Martin, a small-town native who is completely dedicated to God and her family, has completed her new book, “Tam the Turtle”: a compelling story of a turtle who lacks self-confidence but, with the help of those around her, soon realizes that she is exactly who God intended for her.
“This story is about self-worth and seeing yourself from a different perspective,” writes Martin. “It’s often hard for us to see ourselves how others see us. However, we must be true, transparent, and willing to live out our purpose with self-respect and dignity.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tammy Martin’s new book is a poignant and engaging tale that will help young readers discover that they are special in their own way and, more importantly, exactly as God made them. With colorful artwork to bring Martin’s story to life, “Tam the Turtle” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Tam the Turtle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This story is about self-worth and seeing yourself from a different perspective,” writes Martin. “It’s often hard for us to see ourselves how others see us. However, we must be true, transparent, and willing to live out our purpose with self-respect and dignity.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tammy Martin’s new book is a poignant and engaging tale that will help young readers discover that they are special in their own way and, more importantly, exactly as God made them. With colorful artwork to bring Martin’s story to life, “Tam the Turtle” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Tam the Turtle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories