Author Tammy Martin’s New Book, "Tam the Turtle," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Turtle Who Discovers She is Just as Special and Unique as All Her Friends Are

Recent release “Tam the Turtle” from Covenant Books author Tammy Martin is a heartfelt story that centers around Tam, a turtle who feels inadequate when she begins to compare herself to her friends. However, with the help of her friend Cletus, a chameleon, Tam discovers that she is special too, and just as God made her to be.