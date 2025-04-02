Author Ethel C. Brown-Copes’s New Book, “Is Your Candle Lit? Tomorrow May Be Too Late!” is a Powerful Collection of Poems Designed to Help Readers Understand Their Lives

Recent release “Is Your Candle Lit? Tomorrow May Be Too Late!” from Covenant Books author Ethel C. Brown-Copes is a poignant and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations that invite readers to embark on a journey to discover their true selves, realizing their purpose and the meaning of their individual lives through inner reflection and realization.