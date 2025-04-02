Author Ethel C. Brown-Copes’s New Book, “Is Your Candle Lit? Tomorrow May Be Too Late!” is a Powerful Collection of Poems Designed to Help Readers Understand Their Lives
Recent release “Is Your Candle Lit? Tomorrow May Be Too Late!” from Covenant Books author Ethel C. Brown-Copes is a poignant and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations that invite readers to embark on a journey to discover their true selves, realizing their purpose and the meaning of their individual lives through inner reflection and realization.
New York, NY, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ethel C. Brown-Copes, a loving wife and mother who received a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University College of Nursing and was ordained as a nondenominational minister in 1996, has completed her new book, “Is Your Candle Lit? Tomorrow May Be Too Late!”: a stirring series of poems that will help illuminate the minds of readers as they gain insight into their spiritual path in life.
“Greetings of peace to each of you!” writes Brown-Copes. “To all humanity: Let us try to lift up and clean up our immoral and personal pollution. By using the message from the following poems, you will discover a divine prescription, with the correct dose and injection site to follow.
“The results are 100 percent guaranteed:
“Possible enriched health of mind and spirit.
“A greater understanding and belief in one’s self.
“A book with a better understanding and a positive direction of life and its purpose. This book was written to provide the inspirational words of love, hope, and peace. To all of Humanity.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ethel C. Brown-Copes’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences in life, as well as her hope that her writings will enrich the lives of her readers. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Is Your Candle Lit?” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, touching their heart and soul with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Is Your Candle Lit? Tomorrow May Be Too Late!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
