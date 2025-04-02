Author Ralph Parsons’s New Book, "The Nervous God," Explores Topics Related to Creationism, Religious Fallacies, and the Truth Behind the Ongoing Gun Violence Epidemic
Recent release “The Nervous God” from Covenant Books author Ralph Parsons is a thought-provoking read designed to help open the eyes of readers surrounding a wide variety of subjects. From fallacies within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to America’s involvement in the 9/11 attacks, Parsons pulls no punches as he reveals the truth of each of these topics.
Las Cruces, NM, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ralph Parsons, a native of El Paso, Texas, who worked for over forty years, mostly in the construction industry, has completed his new book, “The Nervous God”: a stirring look at four main topics surrounding religious teachings, creationism and evolution, and the political truth behind gun violence.
“This book addresses four basic topics,” writes Parsons. “The first is the fables and fallacies that exist within the tenets of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. These are bound to have a profoundly negative effect upon the eternal spiritual welfare of every adult member, so please read prayerfully and carefully.
“The second topic is the imaginary conflict between science, primarily evolution, and creationism. Since this conflict exists only within the minds of mankind, it cannot and does not exist in reality.
“The third subject discussed is the evidence of American involvement in the planning and in the execution of the attacks on September 11, 2001.
“And finally, the fourth topic deals with the evidence which indicates the existence of a synthetic emphasis behind the mass shootings in this country. We have to believe that either the American people are twenty-five times more murderous and crazier than are the people of any other industrialized nation on earth- or else a synthetic emphasis is generating and driving the carnage. You may be surprised by which way the evidence points.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ralph Parsons’s new book is an engaging series that promises to captivate readers, helping them to see past the lies and falsehoods that have clouded their vision to discover the truth surrounding them.
Readers can purchase “The Nervous God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
