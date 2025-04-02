Author Ralph Parsons’s New Book, "The Nervous God," Explores Topics Related to Creationism, Religious Fallacies, and the Truth Behind the Ongoing Gun Violence Epidemic

Recent release “The Nervous God” from Covenant Books author Ralph Parsons is a thought-provoking read designed to help open the eyes of readers surrounding a wide variety of subjects. From fallacies within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to America’s involvement in the 9/11 attacks, Parsons pulls no punches as he reveals the truth of each of these topics.