Author M. B. Cummins’s New Book, "Inside Out," is a Compelling Assortment of Short Stories Exploring the Miracles Performed by Jesus During His Life and Ministry
Recent release “Inside Out” from Covenant Books author M. B. Cummins is a thought-provoking series of stories that delve into Jesus’s miracles he performs throughout the Gospels. With each entry, Cummins explores the emotions that those who witness these miracles might feel, bringing these traditional Gospel stories to life in a new way.
Grain Valley, MO, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M. B. Cummins, who retired after forty-five years in the transportation industry, has completed his new book, “Inside Out”: a fascinating collection of stories that allows readers to experience firsthand some of the many miracles Jesus performed for others during the time he walked on Earth.
An avid gearhead and tinkerer, author Mark Cummins can usually be found under the hood of a vintage car of some sort or creating something for someone somewhere. A servant at heart, he works in his community and serves as the coordinator for outreach and service at his local church. Both native Midwesterners, Mark and his wife, Elizabeth, remain true to their roots and make their home there.
“In the Ninth Chapter of the Gospel of John there is an account of Jesus healing a man born blind,” shares Cummins. “In verse 7, we find these words: ‘Go,’ he told him, ‘wash in the Pool of Siloam’ (this word means ‘sent’). So the man went and washed, and came home seeing.
“Have you ever considered what might have taken place between the command ‘go’ and the words ‘came home seeing?’
“‘Inside Out’ was created to give a unique perspective into that question, and to explore several other accounts in the New Testament. Its stories go inside the experiences of the people who lived miracles and takes the reader on a journey into their potential actions, thoughts, hopes, and even fears. While some literary license has been used, the Word of God has been treated with the utmost care, accuracy, and reverence. The message of the Good News is intact and unchanged. The spotlight is on the human condition and the lengths our Savior took to remedy that situation and connect the hearts of mankind to God and to each other.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M. B. Cummins’s new book will transport readers as they witness the actions and miracles of Christ through the eyes and hearts of those who were there and saw them firsthand. Blending together Biblical text with character-driven storytelling, “Inside Out” will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making Jesus feel as real today as he was during his time on Earth.
Readers can purchase “Inside Out” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
