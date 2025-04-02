Author M. B. Cummins’s New Book, "Inside Out," is a Compelling Assortment of Short Stories Exploring the Miracles Performed by Jesus During His Life and Ministry

Recent release “Inside Out” from Covenant Books author M. B. Cummins is a thought-provoking series of stories that delve into Jesus’s miracles he performs throughout the Gospels. With each entry, Cummins explores the emotions that those who witness these miracles might feel, bringing these traditional Gospel stories to life in a new way.