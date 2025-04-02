Author T.A. Gray’s New Book, "Wildflower," is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Journey as He Learns to Both Let Go of and Learn from His Past in Order to Move Forward
Recent release “Wildflower” from Covenant Books author T.A. Gray is a compelling novel that centers around one man who is given the unique chance to learn from his past. As he looks back and embraces all he forgot about his life, he must learn to confront his mistakes if he hopes to change his life for the better.
Mesa, AZ, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T.A. Gray, who has spent over thirty years in the Arizona desert and currently lives in the Phoenix Valley with his wife and three daughters, has completed his new book, “Wildflower”: a moving story of one man’s journey into his past to learn from his mistakes in order to forge a meaningful path into the future.
“As time goes on, we tend to forget the things of our youth,” writes Gray. “Sometimes we are given a chance to be a part of something we have long forgotten about. Maybe we made mistakes when it came to love, or we didn’t have a choice about where we would grow into adulthood. No matter the circumstances, we almost never get a second chance in life, and often, we never give others that chance.
“This is the story of a man’s journey through his mistakes and his learning how to move forward by letting go of the past while also embracing what he forgot about that past. Choices were made, thrusting two people together during the storms of life and teaching them to love, forgive, and take comfort in those close to them. Time is the gift they are given, but it is not without its limitations. Each of them must search out what is important and let go of what isn’t.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T.A. Gray’s new book will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they witness a poignant examination of just how much can be gleaned from one’s past to influence their future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Wildflower” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Wildflower” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“As time goes on, we tend to forget the things of our youth,” writes Gray. “Sometimes we are given a chance to be a part of something we have long forgotten about. Maybe we made mistakes when it came to love, or we didn’t have a choice about where we would grow into adulthood. No matter the circumstances, we almost never get a second chance in life, and often, we never give others that chance.
“This is the story of a man’s journey through his mistakes and his learning how to move forward by letting go of the past while also embracing what he forgot about that past. Choices were made, thrusting two people together during the storms of life and teaching them to love, forgive, and take comfort in those close to them. Time is the gift they are given, but it is not without its limitations. Each of them must search out what is important and let go of what isn’t.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T.A. Gray’s new book will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they witness a poignant examination of just how much can be gleaned from one’s past to influence their future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Wildflower” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Wildflower” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories