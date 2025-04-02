Author T.A. Gray’s New Book, "Wildflower," is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Journey as He Learns to Both Let Go of and Learn from His Past in Order to Move Forward

Recent release “Wildflower” from Covenant Books author T.A. Gray is a compelling novel that centers around one man who is given the unique chance to learn from his past. As he looks back and embraces all he forgot about his life, he must learn to confront his mistakes if he hopes to change his life for the better.