Author Kathy Floyd’s New Book, "Hijacked Faith: Overcoming the Obstacles in Your Walk with Our Creator," is a Poignant Look at What It Takes to Follow God’s Calling

Recent release “Hijacked Faith: Overcoming the Obstacles in Your Walk with Our Creator” from Covenant Books author Kathy Floyd encourages readers to continue on their path that God has intended for them, no matter how difficult it may seem at times. Drawing from her own journey, Floyd reveals how the most seemingly unqualified can be called on by God to perform incredible tasks.