Author Kathy Floyd’s New Book, "Hijacked Faith: Overcoming the Obstacles in Your Walk with Our Creator," is a Poignant Look at What It Takes to Follow God’s Calling
Recent release “Hijacked Faith: Overcoming the Obstacles in Your Walk with Our Creator” from Covenant Books author Kathy Floyd encourages readers to continue on their path that God has intended for them, no matter how difficult it may seem at times. Drawing from her own journey, Floyd reveals how the most seemingly unqualified can be called on by God to perform incredible tasks.
Mill Spring, NC, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Floyd, who spent over forty years in the medical field and now lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains with her husband, has completed her new book, “Hijacked Faith: Overcoming the Obstacles in Your Walk with Our Creator”: a compelling look at the ways in which one can continue on their walk that God has made for them, even when it appears to be impossible or too difficult to pursue.
“In keeping with biblical history, the most seemingly unqualified people are called upon,” writes Floyd. “What they are called to do varies. But as the stories of Noah and Moses reveal, they are called to accomplish extraordinary feats. They are also provided with people and talents necessary to complete the task. We are all given talents which are specifically designed to glorify our Creator. Who am I that He would call on me? I am His child. And so are you. And you are the only thing standing in the way of an incredible journey. The obstacles in your path can be eliminated if you are thirsty enough to pursue your walk. Listen carefully. He’s calling.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathy Floyd’s new book will encourage readers to move past their fears and doubts in order to truly follow God's path for them. Heartfelt and candid, “Hijacked Faith” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to see their individual talents and just how important they are in God’s plan.
Readers can purchase “Hijacked Faith: Overcoming the Obstacles in Your Walk with Our Creator” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
