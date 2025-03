Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Victorium" by AK Cooper-Elliot

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 31, 2025 --( PR.com )-- About "The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Victorium"In 1941, privileged orphan Peter Thomas-Kernell is adopted into a world of wealth and power by actress Martha Thomas-Kernell and her film director husband, David Jackman-Grace. Guided by ambition, Peter aspires to a managerial role in the film industry. However, his dreams take an unexpected turn when he attracts the dangerous obsession of aging film director Earl Westwood.Under a new identity, Peter transforms into the debonair Sebastian Dupont, and attends college in London. Alongside him is the enigmatic fashion designer Phillippe Aston-Sylvester. But lurking in the shadows is an unknown enemy, determined to destroy Sebastian's life. With the help of Oliver Montrose, his newfound love interest, Sebastian must confront his hidden adversary.Victorium is a tale of ambition, love, and the battle against hidden foes. Sebastian Dupont is on a journey where he must conquer his demons and achieve his dreams, all while fending off those who seek to destroy him."The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Victorium" is available in multiple formats worldwide:318 pagesPaperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949928 / 9781800949980Dimensions: 13.97 x 2.18 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0F1TVFNWWAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/VICTORIUMPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002