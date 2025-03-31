Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Victorium" by AK Cooper-Elliot
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Victorium" by AK Cooper-Elliot.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Victorium"
In 1941, privileged orphan Peter Thomas-Kernell is adopted into a world of wealth and power by actress Martha Thomas-Kernell and her film director husband, David Jackman-Grace. Guided by ambition, Peter aspires to a managerial role in the film industry. However, his dreams take an unexpected turn when he attracts the dangerous obsession of aging film director Earl Westwood.
Under a new identity, Peter transforms into the debonair Sebastian Dupont, and attends college in London. Alongside him is the enigmatic fashion designer Phillippe Aston-Sylvester. But lurking in the shadows is an unknown enemy, determined to destroy Sebastian's life. With the help of Oliver Montrose, his newfound love interest, Sebastian must confront his hidden adversary.
Victorium is a tale of ambition, love, and the battle against hidden foes. Sebastian Dupont is on a journey where he must conquer his demons and achieve his dreams, all while fending off those who seek to destroy him.
"The Templeton-Miller Dynasty – Victorium" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
318 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949928 / 9781800949980
Dimensions: 13.97 x 2.18 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0F1TVFNWW
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/VICTORIUM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
