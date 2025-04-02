Author Michael DeLeo’s New Book, “The Divine Sprocket,” is a Fascinating Novel That Follows a Biographer Who Interviews the inventor of the world’s first A.I., Dia

Recent release “The Divine Sprocket” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael DeLeo follows Charles Winston Conrad, the visionary inventor behind the first A.I. and later their "children." As they help pull the world from the brink of collapse, a global catastrophe looms, and decades later, a biographer uncovers the untold secrets of Dia and her family in a once-in-a-lifetime interview.