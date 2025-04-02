Author Michael DeLeo’s New Book, “The Divine Sprocket,” is a Fascinating Novel That Follows a Biographer Who Interviews the inventor of the world’s first A.I., Dia
Recent release “The Divine Sprocket” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael DeLeo follows Charles Winston Conrad, the visionary inventor behind the first A.I. and later their "children." As they help pull the world from the brink of collapse, a global catastrophe looms, and decades later, a biographer uncovers the untold secrets of Dia and her family in a once-in-a-lifetime interview.
Parkesburg, PA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael DeLeo has completed his new book, “The Divine Sprocket”: a captivating tale that follows a biographer who is granted the ability to interview inventor Charles Winston Conrad, the creator Dia, of the world’s first A.I., in order to learn the secrets of his life, his creation, and the cartographic global fallout that followed her invention.
Author Michael DeLeo is a resident of suburban Philadelphia and an avid science, nature, and animal lover. When not storytelling, he can be found strolling around the many parks and lakes with his energetic dachshund Jim by his side. Michael also likes to spend his spare time building models, making dioramas, and cooking.
“Charles Winston Conrad changed the world not only through his revolutionary robotics company, but with the creation of Dia, the world’s first Artificial Intelligence,” writes DeLeo. “Working together in an ever-increasing international role, Charles and Dia go on to create their ‘children,’ two more A.I. cores that complete their family.
“As they become more entwined with global affairs, the world looks to be on the rebound after centuries of slow decline. The veneer however is only skin deep as larger problems begin to manifest under the surface, leading to a global catastrophe no one could predict.
“Decades later, a biographer is granted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interview the man behind it all, and finally learn the secrets of Dia, his Matriarchal A.I. and their two children known as The Twins.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael DeLeo’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Andrew’s journey to discover the truths behind Dia, and Charle’s true intentions with his inventions. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Divine Sprocket” challenges readers to reflect on technology’s impact on society and individuals, offering a poignant commentary on mankind’s relationship with innovation and progress.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Divine Sprocket” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
