Author Marie Jones’s New Book, “The Adventures of Opal and Ruby: Tales of Husky Friendship A Day at the Park,” Follows Two Huskies as They Make a New Friend

Recent release “The Adventures of Opal and Ruby: Tales of Husky Friendship A Day at the Park” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marie Jones is a charming tale that follows Opal and Ruby, two Siberian Huskies who make a brand-new friend while out on a walk and spend an amazing day playing in the park.