Author Marie Jones’s New Book, “The Adventures of Opal and Ruby: Tales of Husky Friendship A Day at the Park,” Follows Two Huskies as They Make a New Friend
Recent release “The Adventures of Opal and Ruby: Tales of Husky Friendship A Day at the Park” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marie Jones is a charming tale that follows Opal and Ruby, two Siberian Huskies who make a brand-new friend while out on a walk and spend an amazing day playing in the park.
New York, NY, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marie Jones, a project manager for a health insurance company who currently enjoys life with her family and furry friends in New Jersey, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Opal and Ruby: Tales of Husky Friendship A Day at the Park”: an adorable story that centers around two Siberian Huskies and their exciting day at the park where fun, adventure, and new friendships await them.
“The story of Opal and Ruby is about two Siberian Huskies, who are sisters and best friends,” shares Jones. “Follow Opal, who is our wise and lovable Husky, and Ruby, who is our outgoing and loving life Husky, on their fun adventure with Nadia while walking to their local park. They meet up with Pepper and Kate, who join them in their walk and make their day so amazing. The story is written for anyone who is a dog lover or a fan of Siberian Huskies.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marie Jones’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Opal and Ruby’s journey to make the most out of their fun-filled day at the park. With colorful artwork to help bring Jones’s story to life, “The Adventures of Opal and Ruby: Tales of Husky Friendship A Day at the Park” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved new addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Opal and Ruby: Tales of Husky Friendship A Day at the Park” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
