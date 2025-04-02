Author Nadia Green’s New Book, "Sneaky Got Caught Being Sneaky," Follows a Young Boy Who Meets His Match When He Tries to Cause Mischief in His New Teacher’s Classroom
Recent release “Sneaky Got Caught Being Sneaky” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nadia Green is a charming tale that follows Sneaky, a young boy who loves to cause mischief and sneak around in school. But when he begins first grade, Sneaky’s new teacher, Mrs. Green, is not fooled by his behavior and finds a way to keep him in line.
Ludowici, GA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nadia Green, a native of Jamaica who taught first grade from 2018 to 2023, has completed her new book, “Sneaky Got Caught Being Sneaky”: a captivating tale that follows the adventures of Sneaky, a young boy who loves causing trouble in school for others until his new teacher, Mrs. Green, manages to put an end to his sneaky ways.
“This book is about a first-grader named Sneaky who has a habit of sneaking and making bad choices,” writes Green. “The idea of not getting caught when he does sneaky things was something he thought was very clever. The first grader started practicing doing sneaky things when he was in kindergarten but never really got into trouble or got caught doing anything sneaky. His grades were all As, and in his teachers’ and parents’ eyes, he was well-behaved at home and at school. But Sneaky, the kid, knows very well how to make bad choices and not get caught. After all, he has been doing it since kindergarten, and not once has he been caught.
“It was a new school year, and Sneaky was now promoted to first grade. In first grade, he thought his acts would be more clever, or, should I say, sneakier, than when he was in kindergarten. Now he was a year older and much smarter, so why would he get caught now?
“His journey began in first grade, where he met his teacher, Mrs. Green. Mrs. Green was born in a country called Jamaica. She was from the Caribbean. Mrs. Green sounded so different from the other teachers, but the students understood very well what she was saying, and to be sure they understood, she had the entire class tell her what the expectations were for the activities.
“Sneaky thought that Mrs. Green would never be able to catch him doing his sneaky deeds. He thought to himself that Mrs. Green was very different. She didn’t even know the community she lived in. Her favorite thing to say, though, was, ‘Class, I’ve got eyes in the back of my head.’ This statement alone assured Sneaky that he would never get caught by her. After all, no one on earth has eyes in the back of their heads. In the end, to his surprise, Mrs. Green did have ‘eyes in the back of her head.’ Sneaky got caught being Sneaky.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nadia Green’s enthralling tale is inspired by an actual student the author had who was one of the smartest boys in class but also extremely sneaky. Through sharing her story, Nadia hopes to inspire young readers to behave in school, while encouraging parents and guardians to teach their children about the difference between good and bad habits and actions.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Sneaky Got Caught Being Sneaky" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
