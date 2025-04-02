Author Nadia Green’s New Book, "Sneaky Got Caught Being Sneaky," Follows a Young Boy Who Meets His Match When He Tries to Cause Mischief in His New Teacher’s Classroom

Recent release “Sneaky Got Caught Being Sneaky” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nadia Green is a charming tale that follows Sneaky, a young boy who loves to cause mischief and sneak around in school. But when he begins first grade, Sneaky’s new teacher, Mrs. Green, is not fooled by his behavior and finds a way to keep him in line.