Author Anthony Nelson’s New Book “You, Me, Us: Am I My Color or Is My Color Me” is an Insightful Series Designed to Help Young Readers Learn All About Different Cultures

Recent release “You, Me, Us: Am I My Color or Is My Color Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthony Nelson is a compelling and engaging read that explores a variety of different cultures from around the world. From Africa to Asia, “You, Me, Us” aims to break down barriers and fight against prejudice by helping readers learn about the ways in which other cultural groups live.