Author Anthony Nelson’s New Book “You, Me, Us: Am I My Color or Is My Color Me” is an Insightful Series Designed to Help Young Readers Learn All About Different Cultures
Recent release “You, Me, Us: Am I My Color or Is My Color Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthony Nelson is a compelling and engaging read that explores a variety of different cultures from around the world. From Africa to Asia, “You, Me, Us” aims to break down barriers and fight against prejudice by helping readers learn about the ways in which other cultural groups live.
Philadelphia, PA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Nelson has completed his new book, “You, Me, Us: Am I My Color or Is My Color Me”: an educational and interactive guide to the different cultures around the world that will help readers of all ages learn more about how people around the world live, helping them to reflect and discover more about their own cultures. His other published books include “Look-See” and “Chilah.”
“This is a self-reflection book that is designed to help children find answers to something that they may have seen or felt in their surroundings about prejudice,” writes Nelson. “This book tries to show kids how to deal with this difficult problem in a simple and concrete way. This book tries to help children understand what is happening to them or others who witness prejudice and don’t know what to do with these feelings. Through a series of questions, games, and activities from each country the children will enjoy trying and experiencing these activities. Along with their parents, they should be able to see things in a more open and meaningful way. It may also help a parent to understand what their child is thinking and feeling. And in the process, they may become aware of some of their own feelings about prejudice that they can share with their child.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anthony Nelson’s engaging tale will transport readers as they discover the many cultures that exist around the world, helping them to have an open mind about people who may look or act differently. With photographs to help bring Nelson’s writings to life, “You, Me, Us” is a vital resource for anyone looking to break down the barriers of prejudice and work towards a more equal and just society.
