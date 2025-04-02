Author C. L. Whitley’s New Book, “Baptized in Muddy Water: Based on a true story,” Explores Growing Up in a Family of Bootleggers with Connections to the Dixie Mafia
Recent release “Baptized in Muddy Water: Based on a true story” from Newman Springs Publishing author C. L. Whitley is a compelling memoir that documents the escapades of the author’s family of bootleggers in the South and how years of crime and dangerous connections left a lasting impression on each new generation.
New York, NY, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C. L. Whitley, who was born and raised in the Southern US, has completed her new book, “Baptized in Muddy Water: Based on a true story”: a stirring account of a family of bootleggers and the ways in which their life of crime led to dangerous situations that threatened every member of the family.
“A young boy destined for a life of crime sits quietly alongside his mother in a small country church,” shares Whitley. “Although his mother tried to impress upon him the importance of a godly life, the preacher’s words were not penetrating into his young mind. A young boy about the same age was bored as well, trying to get the attention of young James, would poke and yank his hair. James turned around to confront the other boy, but his mother wasn’t having it. After church, there was a commotion in the church yard. As James’s mother stepped outside, there was her sweet young son holding a small pocket knife that he had picked up somewhere along the way, and the other boy was rolling around on the ground, crying in pain. Similar to a schoolyard scuffle except for the knife, of course. The other boy was fine, but James was not so much.
“James grew up in a poor family. He was high-strung and hot-tempered, and he was determined not to stay that way. As a young man, he looked at various ways to make money. He found there was big money in liquor, whiskey, and preferably moonshine. This path of crime took him, unintentionally, and eventually his family down some dangerous roads. With connections to the mafia, this would not end well.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C. L. Whitley’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they discover the underground world of bootlegging, and the dangerous life it can be. Deeply personal and candid, “Baptized in Muddy Water” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for anyone interested in true crime stories.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Baptized in Muddy Water: Based on a true story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
