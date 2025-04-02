Author C. L. Whitley’s New Book, “Baptized in Muddy Water: Based on a true story,” Explores Growing Up in a Family of Bootleggers with Connections to the Dixie Mafia

Recent release “Baptized in Muddy Water: Based on a true story” from Newman Springs Publishing author C. L. Whitley is a compelling memoir that documents the escapades of the author’s family of bootleggers in the South and how years of crime and dangerous connections left a lasting impression on each new generation.