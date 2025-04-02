Author R.B. Butcher’s New Book, "Baby Tembo Goes to Trunk School," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Baby Elephant as She Learns How to Live and Survive as an Elephant

Recent release “Baby Tembo Goes to Trunk School” from Newman Springs Publishing author R.B. Butcher is a captivating tale that centers around Baby Tembo, a baby elephant who attends trunk school where she will learn how to be an elephant from her mother and other elders. With their help, Tembo grasps each of these lessons so that she too may pass them down to the next generation.