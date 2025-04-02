Author R.B. Butcher’s New Book, "Baby Tembo Goes to Trunk School," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Baby Elephant as She Learns How to Live and Survive as an Elephant
Recent release “Baby Tembo Goes to Trunk School” from Newman Springs Publishing author R.B. Butcher is a captivating tale that centers around Baby Tembo, a baby elephant who attends trunk school where she will learn how to be an elephant from her mother and other elders. With their help, Tembo grasps each of these lessons so that she too may pass them down to the next generation.
Falmouth, MA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R.B. Butcher has completed his new book, “Baby Tembo Goes to Trunk School”: an adorable tale that centers around a baby elephant as she learns important life lessons on how to be an elephant from her mother.
“‘Baby Tembo’ is the story of how a baby elephant learned the lessons of the plains from her family,” writes Butcher. “The story blends truth, family, and mother and daughter love through the amazing Elephants of Africa.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R.B. Butcher’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Tembo’s journey to learn the ways of the plains and survive, all while enjoying life as an elephant. With colorful artwork to help bring Butcher’s story to life, “Baby Tembo Goes to Trunk School” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect tool for learning all about elephants and their behavior.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Baby Tembo Goes to Trunk School” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
