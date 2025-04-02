Sarah Risa’s Newly Released “The Bunny Adventure Series: Where Every Day Can Be an Adventure” is a Delightful Tale of Family, Friendship, and Fun
“The Bunny Adventure Series: Where Every Day Can Be an Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Risa is a heartwarming and imaginative children’s book that brings young readers on an exciting journey with a lovable bunny family.
New York, NY, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Bunny Adventure Series: Where Every Day Can Be an Adventure”: a charming and beautifully illustrated tale that follows the Bunny Family as they navigate daily life in the peaceful Hollow Burroughs neighborhood. “The Bunny Adventure Series: Where Every Day Can Be an Adventure” is the creation of published author, Sarah Risa, a devoted wife and stepmother, affectionately known as Smommy. She loves her garden and cooking yummy, healthy food.
Sarah Risa shares, “One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in life is that every day really can be an adventure.
“I hope you enjoy coming on all the adventures with me and the bunnies and keep your eyes open for more!
“A portion of the proceeds go to support children and families in need around the world through Food for the Hungry, Holt International and Africa New Life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Risa’s new book is the enchanting first book of The Summer Adventure of the Bunny Family series.
Consumers can purchase “The Bunny Adventure Series: Where Every Day Can Be an Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Bunny Adventure Series: Where Every Day Can Be an Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sarah Risa shares, “One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in life is that every day really can be an adventure.
“I hope you enjoy coming on all the adventures with me and the bunnies and keep your eyes open for more!
“A portion of the proceeds go to support children and families in need around the world through Food for the Hungry, Holt International and Africa New Life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Risa’s new book is the enchanting first book of The Summer Adventure of the Bunny Family series.
Consumers can purchase “The Bunny Adventure Series: Where Every Day Can Be an Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Bunny Adventure Series: Where Every Day Can Be an Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories