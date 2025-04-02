Philip L. Winteregg’s Newly Released “Blessed: A Journey Through Grief To Gratitude” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Testimony of Faith and Healing
“Blessed: A Journey Through Grief To Gratitude” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip L. Winteregg is a deeply personal and faith-filled reflection on overcoming loss, finding hope, and embracing God’s unwavering love in times of sorrow.
Tatum, NM, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Blessed: A Journey Through Grief To Gratitude”: a moving and candid account of finding joy and purpose after profound loss. “Blessed: A Journey Through Grief To Gratitude” is the creation of published author, Philip L. Winteregg, who was born and raised near Dayton, Ohio, and currently resides in southeast New Mexico. He and his wife Marlene were married for forty-two years and together raised two sons.
Phil has a background in both music and business and has utilized his talents and training all over the US and abroad. Throughout his life, he has served as a worship leader, music composer and arranger, e-commerce startup creator, business manager, and now, author. Currently a retired businessman, he works part-time as a bus driver and transportation director for his local school district, and he is the alternate municipal judge for his community.
Philip L. Winteregg shares, “All are keen to know God in the power of His resurrection, but what do we do when we are called also to share with Him in the fellowship of suffering? Where is God in the heartbreak and disappointment? When your life is turned upside down? Where do you turn in the deep darkness of loss and grief?
“In 'Blessed: A Journey through Grief to Gratitude,' the author shares a frank and personal story of finding true joy on the other side of great loss.
“Although we each have our own unique journey and will face very personal struggles, there are universal truths about God’s love and provision that are for us all. The author shares revelations of God’s comfort, His guiding hand, the voice of the Holy Spirit in the stillness and quiet of the night, and His ability to show up in unexpected ways.
“The encouragement on the pages of this book is this: God is good. He is with us in the mountains and in the valleys. When we are left wondering how to move forward with our lives, God is there to guide us. When all hope is gone and we feel we are left with nothing but despair, God is there to show us how there can be 'joy in the morning.'
“This may be the story of one individual’s pain and the rebuilding of his life, but it is first and foremost a testimony of just how much God loves us. Read this book and find how God took the shattered pieces of one man’s life and led him to a new and deeper understanding of the comfort and joy that comes with living in God’s will.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Philip L. Winteregg’s new book delivers a powerful and uplifting message of faith, perseverance, and divine restoration.
Consumers can purchase “Blessed: A Journey Through Grief To Gratitude” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessed: A Journey Through Grief To Gratitude,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Philip L. Winteregg’s new book delivers a powerful and uplifting message of faith, perseverance, and divine restoration.
