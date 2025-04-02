Pamela Fahrenkopf’s Newly Released “Lily’s Journey: The Wings of Mariposa” is a Heartfelt Tale of Spiritual Awakening and Self-Discovery

“Lily’s Journey: The Wings of Mariposa” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Fahrenkopf is an inspiring narrative that follows a young girl’s journey to uncover profound spiritual truths through the beauty of nature, faith, and her transformative encounters with a wise butterfly.