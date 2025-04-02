Linda Gundy George’s Newly Released “God Shed His Grace On Me” is a Heartfelt Memoir of Faith and Divine Purpose
“God Shed His Grace On Me: His Presence Is the Scarlet Thread That Runs through the Pages of My Life My Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Gundy George is a powerful testimony of God’s unwavering presence, guiding grace, and redemptive love throughout life’s seasons.
Hebron, NH, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Shed His Grace On Me: His Presence Is the Scarlet Thread That Runs through the Pages of My Life My Story”: an inspiring reflection on faith, purpose, and God’s hand in every aspect of life. “God Shed His Grace On Me: His Presence Is the Scarlet Thread That Runs through the Pages of My Life My Story” is the creation of published author, Linda Gundy George, who lives with her husband, Don, in the beautiful Newfound Lake area of New Hampshire. She is the owner of Season’s Country, an Airbnb surrounded by mountain views. Taking care of her flower and vegetable gardens and her guests is a beautiful way to appreciate her many blessings.
Linda shares, “Life is a circle marked off in seasons. And to every season there is a purpose. What that purpose is may take a lifetime to know or get right. My story is my legacy that I want to leave to my children and future generations that I may never know. In many ways, it may be a familiar theme that resonates with others who God brought into this world for a reason. We are not an accident but uniquely made with our own DNA to prove it.
“Our life journeys have one thing in common: we’re going somewhere, and how we go—forward or back—has a lot to do with listening to the voice of God. I didn’t, and I paid the price. Negative consequences still raise their ugly regrets until my Savior reminds me of whose I am, and that He is working, regrets and all, into His perfect plan.
“My life story is His story because He is the Author of all the amazing things I have experienced. The ups are writing over the downs, and what He began in me is still being worked out according to His plan. His plan includes the time I was born, the people who were chosen to be my mom and dad, and the advantages and disadvantages that were woven into the storyline.
“In hindsight, I would have changed things. I can’t. But I can hope to show others how good God has always been to me. Through everything, He has been faithful. He knew me before I was even born and didn’t pull the plug.
“God Shed His Grace on Me is also about making my Lord look good because He is! And His presence is the Scarlet Thread that runs through the pages of my life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Gundy George’s new book is a moving testament to God’s faithfulness, reminding readers of His unwavering love and guidance through every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “God Shed His Grace On Me: His Presence Is the Scarlet Thread That Runs through the Pages of My Life My Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Shed His Grace On Me: His Presence Is the Scarlet Thread That Runs through the Pages of My Life My Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Linda shares, “Life is a circle marked off in seasons. And to every season there is a purpose. What that purpose is may take a lifetime to know or get right. My story is my legacy that I want to leave to my children and future generations that I may never know. In many ways, it may be a familiar theme that resonates with others who God brought into this world for a reason. We are not an accident but uniquely made with our own DNA to prove it.
“Our life journeys have one thing in common: we’re going somewhere, and how we go—forward or back—has a lot to do with listening to the voice of God. I didn’t, and I paid the price. Negative consequences still raise their ugly regrets until my Savior reminds me of whose I am, and that He is working, regrets and all, into His perfect plan.
“My life story is His story because He is the Author of all the amazing things I have experienced. The ups are writing over the downs, and what He began in me is still being worked out according to His plan. His plan includes the time I was born, the people who were chosen to be my mom and dad, and the advantages and disadvantages that were woven into the storyline.
“In hindsight, I would have changed things. I can’t. But I can hope to show others how good God has always been to me. Through everything, He has been faithful. He knew me before I was even born and didn’t pull the plug.
“God Shed His Grace on Me is also about making my Lord look good because He is! And His presence is the Scarlet Thread that runs through the pages of my life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Gundy George’s new book is a moving testament to God’s faithfulness, reminding readers of His unwavering love and guidance through every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “God Shed His Grace On Me: His Presence Is the Scarlet Thread That Runs through the Pages of My Life My Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Shed His Grace On Me: His Presence Is the Scarlet Thread That Runs through the Pages of My Life My Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories