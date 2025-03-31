Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Fat Hope! – The Bet That Changed a Life" by Lyn Funnell
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Fat Hope! – The Bet That Changed a Life" by Lyn Funnell.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "Fat Hope! – The Bet That Changed a Life"
George Slater has everything a young man could want—money, charm, and an endless string of women. But when his self-made millionaire father cuts off his allowance, George is forced to confront the one thing he’s never had to do: work.
With no skills and no clue, he flounders—until his friends throw him a lifeline. Given his legendary way with women, they challenge him to put his talents to good use.
The bet? He has one year to charm a woman into losing weight.
Enter Candy—lonely, obese, and with no idea what she’s about to walk into.
But as George embarks on his most outrageous wager yet, he soon realises that Candy is no easy target. And as their lives intertwine in unexpected ways, the experience changes them both—just not in the way anyone expected.
A hilarious and heartwarming journey of self-discovery, Fat Hope! is a sharp, witty take on responsibility, privilege and the unexpected lessons that life throws our way.
"Fat Hope! – The Bet That Changed a Life" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
248 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949959
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.57 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0F22MGW74
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/FATHOPE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
