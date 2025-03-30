Colchester's Historic Minories Gallery Hosts "Everything is Art" Auction Featuring Maggi Hambling
The Minories Art Gallery launches "Everything is Art," a silent auction running March 27-April 25, 2025, featuring works from acclaimed artists including Maggi Hambling and Laurence Edwards. The fundraising event aims to preserve Colchester's oldest cultural venue, with 21 original artworks available for bidding. All proceeds support essential repairs to the grade II* listed building.
Colchester, United Kingdom, March 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Minories Art Gallery, Colchester's oldest cultural home, announces "Everything is Art," a fundraising silent auction featuring works from 21 artists including renowned British artist Maggi Hambling and celebrated sculptor Laurence Edwards. The auction runs from March 27 to April 25, 2025.
Housed in a grade II* listed building, The Minories has long been a cornerstone of East Anglia's vibrant art scene. This auction represents a crucial effort to secure its future, with all proceeds directed toward essential building repairs and preservation.
"Through this auction, we honour not just the art itself but the space that nurtures and sustains it," says Ben Coode-Adams, Chair of We are the Minories, the charity which operates the gallery. "This is an opportunity to ensure that The Minories remains a home for art, now and always."
The silent auction features an impressive collection of works across various media, with starting bids ranging from £20 to £2,000. Highlights include Maggi Hambling's "Wave 1," a striking etching and aquatint from 2009, and Laurence Edwards' "Maquette for the Coxman," a bronze sculpture showcasing his celebrated technique.
Other notable contributions come from Amanda Ansell, Jane Ostler, Jeffrey Dennis, and Peter Porteus-Butler, whose "Colchester Castle" ink drawing pays homage to the town's heritage.
Bidding is open both in-person at the gallery and via email, with detailed information available in the auction catalogue. The exhibition is free to enter, allowing visitors to view the works before placing bids.
Ruth Philo, a participating artist who has also donated her work "Poly" to the auction, emphasises the importance of community support: "The Minories has provided a vital platform for artists for generations. Its survival ensures that future artists will have the same opportunities we've enjoyed."
"Everything is Art" welcomes art enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone wishing to support this historic venue to visit the exhibition and participate in the auction.
About The Minories:
The Minories Art Gallery is operated by We are the Minories (Registered Charity No. 1197486). Located at 74 High Street, Colchester, CO1 1UE, it has served as a cultural hub for art exhibitions, education, and community engagement for decades. The gallery is open Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
Contact
Emma Howe
+441206 582067
https://www.theminories.org/
https://www.theminories.org/
