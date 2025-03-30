Colchester's Historic Minories Gallery Hosts "Everything is Art" Auction Featuring Maggi Hambling

The Minories Art Gallery launches "Everything is Art," a silent auction running March 27-April 25, 2025, featuring works from acclaimed artists including Maggi Hambling and Laurence Edwards. The fundraising event aims to preserve Colchester's oldest cultural venue, with 21 original artworks available for bidding. All proceeds support essential repairs to the grade II* listed building.