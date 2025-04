Future Horizons Releases: "Temple Did It and I Can, Too!: Nine Simple Life Rules, 10th Anniversary Edition." Just in time for Autism Acceptance Month.

Arlington, TX, April 01, 2025 --( PR.com )-- "To all the children who read this — Work hard and achieve your dreams. May this book remind you to always do your very best and to develop your abilities." —Temple Grandin, PhD, author, innovator, and inspiration for this book.Here is a children’s book that will help guide and inspire all kids to reach their full potential. "Temple Did It, and I Can, Too! explains the obstacles Dr. Temple Grandin faced while growing up, then gives the rules she followed to overcome them and become a leading animal scientist.This colorful book was written with the input and guidance of Dr. Grandin, and even includes an introduction by her.The 10th Anniversary edition includes two new life rules.