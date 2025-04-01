Future Horizons Releases: "Temple Did It and I Can, Too!: Nine Simple Life Rules, 10th Anniversary Edition." Just in time for Autism Acceptance Month.

Dr. Temple Grandin, CSU professor, is a top autism advocate and bestselling author (Emergence: Labeled Autistic, Thinking in Pictures). She speaks nationwide on autism. Jennifer Gilpin Yacio, president of Future Horizons, has focused on sensory differences since her brother’s autism diagnosis in 1982. This is the second edition of her children's book. Lynda Farrington Wilson, a beloved author and illustrator, is a passionate autism advocate and has authored five books and illustrated over 120.