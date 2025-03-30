LYON RUM Receives Best of Class Designation; Sailors Reserve Rum Awarded Only Gold Medal in the Rum Category

Maryland's premier craft rum distillery, LYON RUM, was honored as Best of Class in the rum category at the Annual American Craft Spirits Association Competition. With the highest scores in the category, Sailor Reserve Rum - a pure, cane-to-glass American Rum, received the sole gold medal in the category. Additionally, LYON White Rum and Overproof Pineapple received excellent marks, and awarded silver medals this year.