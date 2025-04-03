Author Cameron Saunders’s New Book, "Shadow Survivors," is a Dystopian Novel That Follows a Small Group as They Fight Against Those Infected by a Dangerous Virus
Recent release “Shadow Survivors” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cameron Saunders is a riveting novel set against the backdrop of a world ravaged by a virus that turns those infected into blood sucking monsters. When a camp of survivors is set upon by the infected, four individuals must rise to the occasion to save their few remaining loved ones.
New York, NY, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cameron Saunders, a high schooler who is a lifelong fan of the dystopian genre, has completed his new book, “Shadow Survivors”: a compelling tale that follows four individuals who must find a way to survive after their camp is attacked by a horde of those infected by a dangerous virus.
Saunders shares, “Michael is a leader. When the Shadow virus struck and turned most of the population into bloodsucking monsters, Michael was too young to save his family. Now after eleven years, he is ready to save his friends after their camp is overrun by Shadows. With his brother’s hatchet and the confidence of a lion, can Michael lead his friends back to each other?
“Kevin is a fighter. Kevin isn’t very smart, but he knows how to fight. That’s why he’s prepared his whole life to become a Scavenger. Kevin never has much but always can count on his best friend, Michael, except when they get split up, Kevin is on his own. Now it’s time to see, can Kevin fight his way out of this one?
“Stephanie is an intellectual. During her eleven years at camp, Stephanie never found herself in an issue. That’s why she kept a low profile and did as she was asked. The only issue is she doesn’t know how to fight. That’s why when the walls fall and the Shadows attack, Stephanie has to use other skills to survive. Can Stephanie survive using her intellectual abilities?
“Dakota is a warrior. Everyone felt bad for Dakota once the Shadow virus scorched the earth. Dakota was small and didn’t look strong. That’s why she spent years training and became the best shot at camp. To be a Scavenger, you must be a male, but Dakota isn’t gonna let that stop her. When her chance arrives and the camp is attacked, will Dakota be the warrior she is and save the camp?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cameron Saunders’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Michael, Kevin, Stephanie, and Dakota’s fight to survive and save those they love against all odds. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Shadow Survivors” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats up until the thrilling finale.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Shadow Survivors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
