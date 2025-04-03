Author Cameron Saunders’s New Book, "Shadow Survivors," is a Dystopian Novel That Follows a Small Group as They Fight Against Those Infected by a Dangerous Virus

Recent release “Shadow Survivors” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cameron Saunders is a riveting novel set against the backdrop of a world ravaged by a virus that turns those infected into blood sucking monsters. When a camp of survivors is set upon by the infected, four individuals must rise to the occasion to save their few remaining loved ones.