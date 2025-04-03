Authors Jennifer Maslanka and Jeanine Christian’s New Book, “Cat-astrophe: Adventures of the ‘Rescue’ Pack,” Follows a Group of Animals Who Rescue a Cat Stuck in a Tree

Recent release “Cat-astrophe: Adventures of the ‘Rescue’ Pack” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Jennifer Maslanka and Jeanine Christian is a charming tale that centers around their own rescue dogs and their silly rabbit who spot a cat stuck in a tree and must come up with a plan to help “rescue” him.