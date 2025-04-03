Authors Jennifer Maslanka and Jeanine Christian’s New Book, “Cat-astrophe: Adventures of the ‘Rescue’ Pack,” Follows a Group of Animals Who Rescue a Cat Stuck in a Tree
Recent release “Cat-astrophe: Adventures of the ‘Rescue’ Pack” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Jennifer Maslanka and Jeanine Christian is a charming tale that centers around their own rescue dogs and their silly rabbit who spot a cat stuck in a tree and must come up with a plan to help “rescue” him.
Glenmoore, PA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Maslanka and Jeanine Christian, sisters with a passion for rescuing animals, have completed their new book, “Cat-astrophe: Adventures of the ‘Rescue’ Pack”: a captivating story that follows their own animals who spot a cat stuck in a tree and work together in order to help bring him down safely.
“When Coco, a spunky dachshund, and her rescue dog pals (and one silly rabbit) see Carl the cat high up in a tree, they embark on a daring mission to ‘rescue’ him,” write Maslanka and Christian. “Combining teamwork, determination, and a few humorous mishaps, the rescue pack sets out to bring Carl safely down from the tree. Join Coco and her furry friends in this heartwarming tale of friendship, bravery, problem-solving, and the power of teamwork!”
Be on the look out for the next Rescue Pack adventure!
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Maslanka and Jeanine Christian’s riveting tale is inspired by their own rescue animals and their daily antics. With colorful artwork to help bring Maslanka and Christian’s story to life, “Cat-astrophe: Adventures of the ‘Rescue’ Pack” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a wonderful addition to any family library.
A portion of the proceeds from each book will be donated to the Purina Purple Leash Project.
Readers who wish to experience this adjective work can purchase "Cat-astrophe: Adventures of the ‘Rescue’ Pack" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
