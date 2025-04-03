Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal’s Newly Released "Beau the Brave Gorilla" is Heartwarming and Inspiring Story of Resilience, Compassion, and Overcoming Adversity
“Beau the Brave Gorilla” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal is a touching tale of a gorilla’s journey through hardship and his rise to become a beloved figure, teaching the power of love, respect, and perseverance.
Boerne, TX, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Beau the Brave Gorilla”: a deeply emotional and uplifting story about courage, healing, and the strength of a kind heart. “Beau the Brave Gorilla” is the creation of published author, Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal, who received her BA in education from the University of St. Thomas, her Master’s in Educational Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University, and her Ph.D from the Pennsylvania State University. She served as an elementary school principal and a public affairs director before teaching at the University of St. Thomas (Houston) and the University Houston. Dr. Villarreal has received numerous awards in her career for excellence in teaching, writing, and educational leadership. Her favorite pastimes are teaching, art, reading, writing for publication, gardening, traveling, and serving her church and community. She is a member of many educational and professional organizations, and has received numerous national and state awards and recognition for excellence in teaching, the development and implementation of quality Early Childhood and Bilingual ESL/Dual Language Programs, and Grant Writing for Early Childhood and Adult Education Initiatives. Dr. Villarreal is a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the Association for Childhood Education (ACE), the National Education Association (NEA), the International Reading Association (IRA), and the National Association for Bilingual Education (NABE). Dr. Villarreal lives in Boerne, Texas.
Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal shares, “Beau, a gentle and kind gorilla, becomes separated from his family in the African rainforest, is lost and injured before being rescued and given appropriate treatment. He is transported to a beautiful American zoo where he did not receive the type of welcome that both the zoo personnel and Beau had expected. One truly becomes wrapped up in Beau’s feelings and emotions as he falls into a dark dungeon of despair and hopelessness. Read about the tender ways that Beau uses to capture the love, respect, and attention of everyone around him as he rises to become a Superstar.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal’s new book highlights the incredible power of empathy and perseverance in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “Beau the Brave Gorilla” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beau the Brave Gorilla,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
