Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal’s Newly Released "Beau el Gorila Valiente" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Tale of Resilience, Survival, and Triumph
“Beau el Gorila Valiente” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal is a moving children’s story that follows a brave gorilla’s journey from hardship to heroism, teaching young readers about perseverance and inner strength.
Boerne, TX, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Beau el Gorila Valiente”: a touching and emotionally engaging story of courage and perseverance. “Beau el Gorila Valiente” is the creation of published author, Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal, who received her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas, her Master of Education degree in Education Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University, and her Doctorate degree from The Pennsylvania State University. She was an Elementary Principal (grades 1 through 6) for several years and taught at all levels from elementary school through college. She was a Professor of Education at the University of St. Thomas in Houston and the University of Houston-Downtown. Dr. Villarreal has received numerous national and state awards for excellence in writing and educational leadership. She is a member of several professional organizations, including the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the Association for Early Childhood Education (AEIC), the Association for Bilingual Education (NABE), and the International Reading Association (IRA). Dr. Villarreal lives in Boerne, Texas.
Dr. Villarreal shares, “Beau, a large and strong gorilla, lives in the great jungle where he is injured by vicious hunters. He crawls very slowly and hides in the thick undergrowth, where he suffers greatly for several days. Finally, he is rescued and sent to a medical center where he recovers after a long time.
“The medical center officials transport Beau to a zoo in America where they hope Beau will be very happy. Sadly, he doesn't receive the welcome everyone expected, including Beau. He stops eating and falls into a dark dungeon of great despair. You truly become involved in Beau's feelings and deep sadness.
“Read this fascinating and emotional story to see how Beau overcomes his difficulties to emerge triumphant as a beloved popular hero.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal’s new book is a powerful story of resilience and hope, sure to captivate young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Beau el Gorila Valiente” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beau el Gorila Valiente,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
