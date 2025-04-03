Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal’s Newly Released "Beau el Gorila Valiente" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Tale of Resilience, Survival, and Triumph

“Beau el Gorila Valiente” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Bebe V. Villarreal is a moving children’s story that follows a brave gorilla’s journey from hardship to heroism, teaching young readers about perseverance and inner strength.