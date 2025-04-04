Sharla Adams’s Newly Released "The Lady with the Hidden Treasure" is a Captivating Collection of Poetry That Inspires and Uplifts
“The Lady with the Hidden Treasure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharla Adams is a heartfelt compilation of poetry that explores themes of faith, love, and personal growth, offering readers a reflective and spiritually enriching experience.
Birmingham, AL, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Lady with the Hidden Treasure,” a beautifully written collection of poetry that takes readers on a journey through deep emotions, spiritual discovery, and the beauty of the written word, is the creation of published author, Sharla Adams.
Adams shares, “Hello, my name is Sharla Adams, and this poetry book is composed of different poems on a deeper level that I have written over the years. For all those who love to read poetry, this book is just for you. I just hope that you can see yourself in one or more of the poems that I have written, or I hope that my poetry will take you away from the trials that life puts us through; when I want to get away, I just choose one of my poems to read, and I go to a place I call 'Getting lost within a poem.' May God bless you always through the reading of my poetry book written with love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharla Adams’s new book is a moving and thought-provoking work that speaks to the heart, providing a source of comfort and encouragement through the power of poetry.
Consumers can purchase “The Lady with the Hidden Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lady with the Hidden Treasure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
