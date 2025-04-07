$45,000.00 Reward for Return of Equipment Stolen from JXBMovies
$45,000.00: Reward for return of stolen filming equipment. Reward can be obtained by providing information leading to the conviction of the party responsible for the taking of the filming equipment or the return of the filming equipment.
Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- $45,000.00 reward for return of stolen filming equipment from JXBMovies.
Information available at JXB Movies. Principal photography had started on Burgers when filming equipment was stolen. Burgers is about...
Denise’s gourmet plant-based burger food truck that's impounded after Edward Fink, an unscrupulous business rival and shyster attorneys Joshua Brysk, James Schwartz, Sanford Troy, Stephen Abraham and a dirty health inspector frame Denise for running a dirty truck. Denise’s daughter Wendy, secretly teams up with Denise’s ex-boyfriend Steve, and Steve’s son Luke, to prove that Edward framed Denise. In an explosive courtroom finale, the truth comes out.
For information, please email reward@jxbmovies.com.
John Brosnan
510-350-6542
