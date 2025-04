$45,000.00 Reward for Return of Equipment Stolen from JXBMovies

Los Angeles, CA, April 07, 2025 --( PR.com )-- $45,000.00 reward for return of stolen filming equipment from JXBMovies.Information available at JXB Movies. Principal photography had started on Burgers when filming equipment was stolen. Burgers is about...Denise’s gourmet plant-based burger food truck that's impounded after Edward Fink, an unscrupulous business rival and shyster attorneys Joshua Brysk, James Schwartz, Sanford Troy, Stephen Abraham and a dirty health inspector frame Denise for running a dirty truck. Denise’s daughter Wendy, secretly teams up with Denise’s ex-boyfriend Steve, and Steve’s son Luke, to prove that Edward framed Denise. In an explosive courtroom finale, the truth comes out.For information, please email reward@jxbmovies.com