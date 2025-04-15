The Movie Trailer for "Messenger 666" Has Been Released
New York, NY, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Film production company 360 Sound And Vision, is set to release a new-aged horror, science-fiction epic film, entitled, Messenger 666, move over DC Comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new, epic, historical, super-hero adventure is on the way.
Maniacal truck drivers are mowing down NYC bicycle messengers, and no one cares. Through a quirk of fate, one mild-mannered messenger is transformed into a super-powered seeker of vengeance. He must not only dispense some street justice but also root out a conspiracy of evil pharmaceutical executives. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Kristjan Sokoli, Tim Palmer, Kirk Charles, CK Fernandez, Ricardo Garay & Timothy Park. Written & directed by Dwayne Buckle (The Minority, Cybornetics, The Face In The Wall), Screenplay Written by Dwayne Buckle, Semyon White. Presented By 3D Dreams & Vision Laboratories.
Manufactured & distributed by 360 Sound And Vision.
"Messenger 666" Releases in select theaters April 29, 2025.
"Messenger 666" will also be available for download as well as streaming on April 29, 2025, it will be available on DVD and Blu-ray formats on Amazon and other retail sites on July 29, 2025. A 3D version of the movie will also be available on DVD & Blu-ray 3D, ensuring that fans can enjoy the movie in their preferred way.
360 Sound And Vision has announced a film that explores thought-provoking themes. This company invites viewers to embark on a journey of self-reflection and exploration in this brand new and highly original science-fiction epic.
If you're curious about what's in store in "Messenger 666," you can take a look at the films details on the films Official IMDB page: Messenger 666 (2025) - IMDb (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt28506952/)
For those who want to delve further into the world of "Messenger 666" the films trailer is available on YouTube. Immerse yourself in the captivating storyline and visuals that "Messenger 666" has crafted.
Watch The Trailer: Messenger 666 (2025) (Sci-Fi, Horror, Fantasy) Official Movie Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9yaV-y01T0)
Watch Messenger 666 on Amazon - April 29-2025
Prime Video: Messenger 666 (https://www.primevideo.com/detail/Messenger-666/0FZO1WM58316GQUJ174ATUGMHL/)
