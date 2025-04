Inland Empire Renewable Energy Company Launches Workforce Development Division

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, April 01, 2025 --( PR.com )-- A key component of this new division is the introduction of THE RENEWABLE ENERGY GAME™, an engaging and interactive tool designed to educate and inspire individuals from diverse backgrounds – including students, adults seeking career changes, veterans transitioning to civilian life, and re-entry individuals – about the vast array of career paths within the renewable energy sector.This initiative comes at a critical time, as recent reports indicate the immense job creation potential within the clean energy industry. Estimates suggest that the global transition to clean energy could generate as many as 65 million new jobs across various sectors, from solar and wind installation and maintenance to grid modernization, energy storage, and policy development."Our new Workforce Development division, spearheaded by THE RENEWABLE ENERGY GAME, is designed to demystify the renewable energy landscape and connect individuals with the exciting and rewarding career opportunities available. We are committed to empowering the next generation of clean energy professionals," said Robyn Mancell, CEO.