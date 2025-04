Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "An Accidental Serial Killer," by Sally Fisher

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 02, 2025 --( PR.com )-- About An Accidental Serial Killer:When a beloved television actor is found stabbed to death, the blame falls swiftly on his nine-year-old son. The case appears cut-and-dried - until it isn't.What begins as a tragic family incident soon unravels into something far more sinister. As new evidence emerges, the police find themselves doubting the actor's wife, while a tip threatens to blow the case wide open.Enter a tenacious investigative journalist, a seasoned ex-cop, and the actor's estranged daughter. Together, they peel back the layers of deceit, exposing a trail of blood that leads to the unthinkable: a serial killer hiding in plain sight. As their shocking findings threaten to tear the case - and themselves - apart, the killer, now on their deathbed, decides to reveal all in a chilling memoir.But this is no ordinary confession. It's a final, twisted game, with the killer determined to correct the record and claim their dark legacy.Will the truth finally be uncovered?An Accidental Serial Killer is a nerve-shredding tale where nothing is as it seems.An Accidental Serial Killer is available in multiple formats worldwide:433 pagesPaperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949126 & 9781800949621Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.46 x 22.86 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0DR9GDXS9Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/ASKILLERPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002