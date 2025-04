Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Let Us Cross the Sea: A Story of Migration, Loss and Redemption," by Emad Blake

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 02, 2025 --( PR.com )-- About Let Us Cross the Sea: A Story of Migration, Loss and Redemption:Let Us Cross the Sea is a haunting and deeply human novel that delves into the perilous journeys of migrants seeking refuge in Europe. Spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Asia — Sudan, Eritrea, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan — it intertwines tales of war, loss, love, and survival in a world shaped by poverty, terrorism, and Islamophobia.At its heart are Randa, a Syrian girl who has lost everything to war; Issa, a Sudanese writer crafting a novel within a novel, his life unravelling in Germany as he awaits asylum; and Malida, a British-born Sudanese woman caught between two identities. Their stories, along with those of ruthless smuggling gangs and disillusioned refugees, converge in an intricate tapestry of hope and despair.With a blend of magical realism and stark reality, Let Us Cross the Sea explores the forces that shape migration — European policies, social exclusion, and racial discrimination — while offering an unflinching look at the human cost of displacement. A powerful and lyrical exploration of our times, this novel places the reader at the heart of a contemporary crisis, where dreams crash against the unforgiving tides of fate.Let Us Cross the Sea: A Story of Migration, Loss and Redemption is available in multiple formats worldwide:196 pagesPaperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949638 & 9781800949874Hardback: ISBN-13: 9781800949881Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.24 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0DHV5DX1WAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/LUCTSPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025Also by Emad Blake:Shawarma:From the ruins of the past, a journey of resilience and hope unfolds:A story of exile and endurance, a novel that challenges the traditional notions of success, offering a deeply human meditation on what it truly means to rebuild a life.Available in paperback (ISBN-13 9781800948914 & 9781800948914), hardback (ISBN-13 978-1800948969), and Amazon Kindle eBook (ASIN B0CWH2SJZP).About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002