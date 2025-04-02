Introducing "Headless In Eggshells County"
An innovative English Feature Film Set to Make Audiences Worldwide Think About the Current World by Providing Them an Acute Sense of Deja Vu
Toronto, Canada, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Peepal Tree Leaves, on behalf of Rawat MediaWorks, proudly introduces its high-concept English-language feature film, "Headless In Eggshells County," a cinematic dialogue that promises to add to the two-way communication between film and its thinking audience.
Directed by experienced communication professional Anshuman Rawat, the film is slated to hit the Top 10 Festivals circuit globally, before mass releasing by the end of the year.
"Headless In Eggshells County" is a globally relevant "Urban Social Drama" that follows the journey of a progressive liberal professional belonging to an unnamed Western nation - right from his prodigiously early glory days to the ghastly fire sparked by the power differentials of our current time.
Set against the worrying backdrop of rising social-political churn in the Western world, the film weaves a narrative of the fragile threads of an individual human's connection with the wider world.
"We believe 'Headless In Eggshells County' will resonate deeply with audiences," said writer-director Anshuman Rawat. "It's a film that not only invites reflection but places it at the very core of the experience while delivering the narrative in a manner that does not allow the inherent gravitas of the subject to weigh down the cinematic experience."
"This film is a labour of love, a story that speaks to the quiet strength within us all," said Rawat. "We've poured our hearts into every frame, and I'm thrilled to share it with the world."
The cast and crew details (apart from the maker himself) of the film are deliberately not disclosed at this moment because of the innovative approach employed to tell the story.
The indie film's release will be preceded by a circuit run of the top film festivals in North America and Europe. The worldwide trailer will debut on a yet-to-be-finalised date in September, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Those who have seen the 'rushes' of the film believe that it could be a worthy contender for the upcoming awards season.
For more information, interviews, or press credentials for the premiere, please contact:
Sanjana R.,
Rawat MediaWorks And Consulting LLP
Email: corporate (at the rate) rawatmediaworks (dot) com
Join us as "Headless In Eggshells County" unfolds-a film that dares to speak what millions across the world want to be spoken.
Rawat MediaWorks And Consulting LLP,
Vastrapur,
Ahmedabad - 380015
India
corporate@rawatmediaworks.com
Rawat MediaWorks & Consulting LLP is a premium provider of news, communications, and media solutions across digital, mobile, print, cinema, television, and outreach platforms, serving consumers and advertisers in India for over 25 years.
Contact
Sulata Rawat
+919898104535
rawatmediaworks.com
Categories