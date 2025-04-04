Author J. Skee’s New Book, "The Heathen Black Sheep," Centers Around a Young Woman Who, After the Loss of Her Grandmother, Works to Take Back Control of Her Life

Recent release “The Heathen Black Sheep” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author J. Skee is a compelling novel that centers around Rose, a young woman with magical powers living in the Catskill Mountains where she co-owns a restaurant with her best friend. Following the passing of her grandmother, Rose must work to regain control of herself, her life, and her powers.