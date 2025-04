Author J. Skee’s New Book, "The Heathen Black Sheep," Centers Around a Young Woman Who, After the Loss of Her Grandmother, Works to Take Back Control of Her Life

New York, NY, April 04, 2025 --( PR.com )-- J. Skee, who resides in upstate New York with her partner and her dog, where she enjoys cooking, reading, and very loud concerts, has completed her new book, “The Heathen Black Sheep”: a riveting novel of a young woman’s journey to rediscover herself and find the balance in her life once more after her grandmother’s passing.“Deep in the Catskill Mountains of New York, life appears quiet and serene,” shares Skee. “At least that’s what Rose hoped for when she opened her restaurant up there with her best friend and business partner, Charlie. As Rose stirs magic into her recipes, she relishes the daily bustle of living her dream of cooking for people and spending time with Charlie every day. Rose barely has time to sleep, let alone a social life, even when an attractive tourist comes to town. But when her grandmother passes away, Rose’s life is suddenly flipped upside down. With a little guidance from the women in her life, past and present, she starts to ‘see’ things in a whole new light and learns to take back her own power.”Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, J. Skee’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Rose’s journey to finally take hold of her destiny and discover the life she has always longed for. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Heathen Black Sheep” is an emotionally stirring tale that reminds readers to never lose sight of themselves or their dreams, no matter how hectic life may seem.Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "The Heathen Black Sheep" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.