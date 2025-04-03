Author Lynn Umstead’s New Book, "The Birds and the Bees Book for Adopted Children," is a Helpful Resource for Parents to Teach Their Adopted Children About Sex

Recent release “The Birds and the Bees Book for Adopted Children” from Page Publishing author Lynn Umstead is an engaging story of a mother who explains all about the birds and the bees to her adoptive daughter. With illustrations and easy to understand terminology, Umstead’s tale serves as a vital tool for any parents who are unsure of how to approach the topic of sex with their adopted children.