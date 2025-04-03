Author Lynn Umstead’s New Book, "The Birds and the Bees Book for Adopted Children," is a Helpful Resource for Parents to Teach Their Adopted Children About Sex
Recent release “The Birds and the Bees Book for Adopted Children” from Page Publishing author Lynn Umstead is an engaging story of a mother who explains all about the birds and the bees to her adoptive daughter. With illustrations and easy to understand terminology, Umstead’s tale serves as a vital tool for any parents who are unsure of how to approach the topic of sex with their adopted children.
Roswell, GA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Umstead, who holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology and is a licensed professional counselor as well as an adoption competency trained counselor, has completed her new book, “The Birds and the Bees Book for Adopted Children”: a captivating story of a mother who explains to her adoptive daughter all about sex, highlighting the different topics that adoptive parents often have to address during this conversation that other parents do not.
“There are many books that explain sex to children,” writes Umstead. “However, an adoptive parent may face some different challenges when trying to have open communication about sex with their adoptive child.
“‘The Birds and the Bees Book for Adopted Children’ helps promote open discussion about adoption and sex. This book uses terms and language that will help decrease confusion and promote education by letting the child know they ‘were meant to be’.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Umstead’s enlightening tale is a perfect tool for any adoptive parent who finds themselves struggling with how to approach the topic of sex with their children. Based upon the author’s own experiences as an adoptive mother, “The Birds and the Bees Book for Adopted Children” is sure to become a vital part of any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “The Birds and the Bees Book for Adopted Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
