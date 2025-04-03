Author Charles Parker’s New Book "Eisenhower's General" is a Gripping Historical Fiction That Centers Around a Medical Officer Who Finds Himself Torn Between Two Futures
Recent release “Eisenhower's General” from Page Publishing author Charles Parker is a compelling novel that centers around Douglas Andrews, a medical officer who finds himself thrust into a combat role while trapped on the Bataan Peninsula. But upon his return, Andrews must choose between a promising military career or a life of wealth with the medical field.
Phoenix, AZ, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Parker, a retired federal prosecutor and an avid history buff who currently resides in Arizona with his family, has completed his new book, “Eisenhower's General”: a poignant tale that follows a medical officer as he is pulled in two separate directions following his unexpected success in a combat role that could shift him into a military career.
“‘Eisenhower’s General’ is the story of a shy, conscripted medical officer who became a reluctant hero while trapped on the Bataan Peninsula after the Japanese invasion,” writes Parker. “He was so distraught by the ineptitude of the professional military that he gave up his noncombatant status to take command of an infantry regiment.
“Returning from Bataan, the young medical intern finds himself caught between the incongruent influences of General Eisenhower, who is trying to prepare him for a military career, and Monti Rosenfeld, his attorney, who reviews his patent designs and decides he can become wealthy as a pharmacy product designer. She also decides he would make an excellent companion for a long dirty weekend at a resort.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Parker’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Andrews’s journey to find himself amidst the chaos of his life following his service in Bataan. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Eisenhower’s General” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for fans of the historical fiction genre.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Eisenhower's General” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
