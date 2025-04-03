Author Charles Parker’s New Book "Eisenhower's General" is a Gripping Historical Fiction That Centers Around a Medical Officer Who Finds Himself Torn Between Two Futures

Recent release “Eisenhower's General” from Page Publishing author Charles Parker is a compelling novel that centers around Douglas Andrews, a medical officer who finds himself thrust into a combat role while trapped on the Bataan Peninsula. But upon his return, Andrews must choose between a promising military career or a life of wealth with the medical field.