Author Mary Diggs’s New Book, "Spirit Keeper 2: Exoneration," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Complete a Dangerous Trial While Helping Both the Living and Dead
Recent release “Spirit Keeper 2: Exoneration” from Page Publishing author Mary Diggs is a thrilling tale that centers around Abby, a young woman who is part of an ancient secret order of truth seekers. Before the last trial starts, Abby finds the truth in a young spirit’s twelve-year-old forgotten case, and armed with the truth, she defeats the final trial also cleansing the Texas town of evil.
Wallis, TX, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Diggs, a Christian and a loving mother who holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in vocal music with an emphasis in visual art from Prairie View A&M University in Texas, has completed her new book, “Spirit Keeper 2: Exoneration”: a gripping story of one woman’s journey to exonerate an innocent spirit in order to complete a trial to prove her worth as a Spirit Keeper and free a small town of the evil that controls it.
“Because this is a story about the power of love entwined with the impossible, Abby, now eighteen years old, a sensitive, beautiful woman of color whose full name is Abby Je Louangé Vérité Manning, which speaks to her rich French legacy of a secret order of gifted truth seekers,” writes Diggs. “She is a gifted artist, brought from New York to live in a hidden town in Texas to escape the fear of her brutal abductor, which left her with PTSD. While fighting to survive being bullied, she wishes to put an end to bullying in the Hamilton Valley School District by establishing an art appreciation class she calls ‘The Art of Saving One’ (TAOSO).
“Kenton Leon Baker, now a handsome, twenty-year-old master martial artist and former teenage bodyguard, a product of Greek/French/American parents, comes from Seattle, Washington to live with his father and search for his calling. The first time he sees Abby, he is drawn to her and risked his life to save her from a deadly fall in a famous Texas cavern, which is her third life’s catastrophe known to the Spirit Keeper secret order as a ‘trial.’ Unbeknown to both, are the impossible powers found in the ancient Vérité ancestral album, that give deep meaning to their quest to exonerate a century old confession, to bring honor to a disgraced girl spirit named Bethany, and to cleanse the town of its corrupt secrets enhanced by a drug and sex trafficking cult. All will lead to the deadly fourth trial.
“But until a missing page of instructions lost from the ancient family album is found, the fourth deadly trial rules, and evil reigns.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Diggs’s enthralling novel is the second installment in the author’s coming-of-age saga that follows two extraordinary young people and their struggles to help each other stay alive while helping the living as well as the dead. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Spirit Keeper 2: Exoneration” is sure to captivate readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page as Abby and Kenton inch closer to revealing the truth to free Bethany once and for all.
