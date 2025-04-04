Author Mary Diggs’s New Book, "Spirit Keeper 2: Exoneration," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Complete a Dangerous Trial While Helping Both the Living and Dead

Recent release “Spirit Keeper 2: Exoneration” from Page Publishing author Mary Diggs is a thrilling tale that centers around Abby, a young woman who is part of an ancient secret order of truth seekers. Before the last trial starts, Abby finds the truth in a young spirit’s twelve-year-old forgotten case, and armed with the truth, she defeats the final trial also cleansing the Texas town of evil.