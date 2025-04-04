Author Abilio Villaverde’s New Book, "We Are Family," is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale That Explores the Power of Unity and Helping Out One’s Fellow Union Members
Recent release “We Are Family” from Page Publishing author Abilio Villaverde is a captivating story that explores the strength and unity that a union can bring to workers. When a father and union worker discover one of his union brothers is in need of financial help, he and his fellow union members work together to help alleviate his burden and show the power that a union can have.
North Richland Hills, TX, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Abilio Villaverde, a longtime union advocate, has completed his new book, “We Are Family”: a heartfelt story that centers around a union of workers who come together to help one of their own, despite his belief that unions are a waste.
In “We Are Family,” one man is heartbroken when a fellow union member at his place of work believes that their union is doing nothing to help all the workers. After having a conversation to get to the root of the problem, the man discovers his coworker is facing financial difficulties due to his wife’s medical issues. With the help of the union, everyone raises funds in order to show what can happen when people work together and care for their own.
“The power of solidarity, unity, and willingness to help each other can overcome obstacles with teamwork, determination, and compassion,” shares Villaverde.
Published by Page Publishing, Abilio Villaverde’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to show that a union consists of brothers and sisters unifying for a safe work environment and to enjoy a higher quality of life. With colorful artwork to help bring Villaverde’s story to life, “We Are Family” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to see just how important a union can be.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “We Are Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
