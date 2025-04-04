Author Abilio Villaverde’s New Book, "We Are Family," is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale That Explores the Power of Unity and Helping Out One’s Fellow Union Members

Recent release “We Are Family” from Page Publishing author Abilio Villaverde is a captivating story that explores the strength and unity that a union can bring to workers. When a father and union worker discover one of his union brothers is in need of financial help, he and his fellow union members work together to help alleviate his burden and show the power that a union can have.