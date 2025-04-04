Author Steven Erick’s New Book, "Fixing the Republican Party," Offers a Blueprint for Restoring the American Political Party to Its Core Values and Political Relevance

Recent release “Fixing the Republication Party: Applying the Lessons Learned from Our Mistakes” from Page Publishing author Steven Erick is a fascinating deep dive into the problems facing the America’s political parties, and what the author believes must be done in order to return the GOP and Democratic Parties to their lost significance and restore America’s political landscape to a strong two-party system as intended.