Author Steven Erick’s New Book, "Fixing the Republican Party," Offers a Blueprint for Restoring the American Political Party to Its Core Values and Political Relevance
Recent release “Fixing the Republication Party: Applying the Lessons Learned from Our Mistakes” from Page Publishing author Steven Erick is a fascinating deep dive into the problems facing the America’s political parties, and what the author believes must be done in order to return the GOP and Democratic Parties to their lost significance and restore America’s political landscape to a strong two-party system as intended.
Steven Erick, a retired nuclear submarine commanding officer, has completed his new book “Fixing the Republication Party: Applying the Lessons Learned from Our Mistakes”: a comprehensive look at the challenges currently facing both political parties that lays out a comprehensive strategy for reclaiming control from their faltering leadership.
What’s a Republication party? It’s any party that loses a major election, tries to reinvent itself and then republish its objectives to correct perceived weaknesses identified by party leadership that is three or four generations removed for the majority of Americans.
“Over 100,000 books and articles have been written over the past 4 years about the problems with the Republican Party alone,” writes Steven. “Unlike those books and articles, this one addresses how to Fix the problems!
“Everyone seems to have an opinion as to what is broken in the Republican and Democratic Parties. Wrong Concern! The Parties are fine, it’s the Party ‘Leadership’ that’s broken. Until the party membership reclaims control of the party, it will continue to devolve into chaos and become a non-factor in American politics.
“This book presents a guide to reestablish party control where control needs to be held – with the majority of the party members. Until the party majority takes charge, The Republican Party Has 4 years of life left until it sinks into irrelevance!” The Democratic Party doesn’t have much longer.
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Erick’s enlightening book presents a detailed, step-by-step guide to how party members can reassert their influence and wrest control from the entrenched elites who have steered the parties into disarray. Drawing upon years of personal observations and research, “Fixing the Republication Party” offers a roadmap for rebuilding our political parties from the inside out, providing real solutions to fix the root cause of our parties’ problems.
