Author Stephanie M. Sage’s New Book, "Dyani the Tae Kwon do Master," Follows a Young Girl Who Must Work Hard in Order to Achieve Her Goal of Becoming a Blackbelt
Recent release “Dyani the Tae Kwon Do Master” from Page Publishing author Stephanie M. Sage is a charming story that centers around Dyani, a young girl who begins taking taekwondo classes with the hope of one day becoming a blackbelt. Despite her enthusiasm, Dyani learns she must also focus on her training and work hard in order to achieve her dreams and rise through the ranks.
Bay Shore, NY, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie M. Sage, who holds a BA in psychology from St. John’s University, as well as a dual master’s degree in general education and special education from Long Island University, has completed her new book, “Dyani the Tae Kwon Do Master”: a riveting story of a young girl who discovers her love for taekwondo, but realizes she must work hard if she hopes to become better and attain the level of blackbelt.
A resident of Long Island, New York, author Stephanie M. Sage is a special education teacher who is very passionate about her career. She holds a BA in psychology from St. John’s University located in Queens, New York, and a dual She is also a two-time children’s book author, with books entitled “Dyani: The Sunflower Princess” and “Dyani: The Super Swimmer.” Her books feature her beautiful daughter, Dyani, and her amazing husband, Kelvin. In her free time, Stephanie enjoys running, traveling, and spending time with family.
“The martial art of Tae Kwon Do is not easy, but Dyani is determined to become a Tae Kwon Do master!” writes Sage. “Follow Dyani as she encounters trials and tribulations on her journey to get her black belt! This story encourages children to take a deep breath and do their best, even when things get tough!”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephanie M. Sage’s engaging tale will help readers of all ages discover the importance of hard work and dedication when working to realize one’s dreams, no matter what they might be working towards. With colorful artwork to help bring Sage’s story to life, “Dyani the Tae Kwon Do Master” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to never give up when it comes to doing what they love.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Dyani the Tae Kwon Do Master” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A resident of Long Island, New York, author Stephanie M. Sage is a special education teacher who is very passionate about her career. She holds a BA in psychology from St. John’s University located in Queens, New York, and a dual She is also a two-time children’s book author, with books entitled “Dyani: The Sunflower Princess” and “Dyani: The Super Swimmer.” Her books feature her beautiful daughter, Dyani, and her amazing husband, Kelvin. In her free time, Stephanie enjoys running, traveling, and spending time with family.
“The martial art of Tae Kwon Do is not easy, but Dyani is determined to become a Tae Kwon Do master!” writes Sage. “Follow Dyani as she encounters trials and tribulations on her journey to get her black belt! This story encourages children to take a deep breath and do their best, even when things get tough!”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephanie M. Sage’s engaging tale will help readers of all ages discover the importance of hard work and dedication when working to realize one’s dreams, no matter what they might be working towards. With colorful artwork to help bring Sage’s story to life, “Dyani the Tae Kwon Do Master” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to never give up when it comes to doing what they love.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Dyani the Tae Kwon Do Master” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories