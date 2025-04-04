Author Stephanie M. Sage’s New Book, "Dyani the Tae Kwon do Master," Follows a Young Girl Who Must Work Hard in Order to Achieve Her Goal of Becoming a Blackbelt

Recent release “Dyani the Tae Kwon Do Master” from Page Publishing author Stephanie M. Sage is a charming story that centers around Dyani, a young girl who begins taking taekwondo classes with the hope of one day becoming a blackbelt. Despite her enthusiasm, Dyani learns she must also focus on her training and work hard in order to achieve her dreams and rise through the ranks.