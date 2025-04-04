Author Lindy Loring Meis’s New Book, "Love Bytes," is a Compelling Memoir That Documents the Author’s Experiences in Searching for Love on the Internet
Recent release “Love Bytes” from Page Publishing author Lindy Loring Meis is a fascinating account the chronicles the author’s many experiences in looking for her Mr. Wonderful through online dating. Along with her stories, Meris also offers readers a stark warning on the dangers and scams that can arise for those looking for love on the internet.
Silver Springs, FL, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lindy Loring Meis, who currently resides in Michigan and works in bookkeeping alongside owning an events center and a trucking company, has completed her new book, “Love Bytes”: a quirky and captivating assortment of the author’s experiences in dating in the digital age over the course of twenty-five years, highlighting the excitement and dangers that it can bring about.
“Being newly divorced and a single mother of two teenage children and living in a small rural town, with a full-time job, a house and a huge yard, and limited free time, my opportunity to meet the new Mr. Wonderful was definitely not very promising; actually, it was almost impossible. However, my friends and family were very sure that I should not give up on having a significant other in my life and that I should take the time and make the effort to do something about this. I was rather dubious, but I played along. I was too young to give up on love, or so say my friends,” writes Meis.
“It sure wasn’t like the old days, where you went to a disco, drank, danced, and fell in lust every weekend—ahhh, those were the days. However, like so many things today, everything was disposable, even marriage. The Internet has all the answers, and it now offers the world of Internet dating. There are many dating club sites to choose from; do your research, and find the one that fits you the best. In today’s fast-paced, busy world, the Internet is your new path to love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lindy Loring Meis’s engaging series will help readers gain new insight into what online dating can be like, and the various red flags to look out for while searching for one’s perfect mate through a website. Deeply personal and candid, “Love Bytes” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever been burned by online dating, while also providing hope that there are still others out there hoping for a genuine connection.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Love Bytes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
