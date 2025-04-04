Author Amalou’s New Book, "Detective Tulle and the Mystery of the Missing Ball," is a Charming Children’s Story Inspired by the Author’s Real Cat
Recent release “Detective Tulle and the Mystery of the Missing Ball” from Page Publishing author Amalou is a delightfully illustrated tale for readers of all ages that introduces Detective Tulle, who lives in a small town called Fursville.
New York, NY, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amalou, a debut author, has completed the new book, “Detective Tulle and the Mystery of the Missing Ball”: an entertaining children’s story that follows Detective Tulle as she helps her friends and neighbors in Fursville.
Author Amalou writes, “It was in Fursville that Tulle Cattington lived. Tulle was a happy, kind, and curious little cat. She loved having fun and helping her friends. Tulle loved her little house, which had everything she needed. There was a small bedroom with a nice, soft bed and a bathroom where she could take a nice, warm, bath. There was a small kitchen so she could get some delicious and tasty food and a small cozy living room, where she had a fireplace and a lot of exciting books that she could read in her favorite chair.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amalou’s memorable tale follows Detective Tulle as she helps her best friend, Benjamin Dogston, find his missing ball. Can Tulle solve the mystery?
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Detective Tulle and the Mystery of the Missing Ball” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
