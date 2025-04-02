Loveforce International Releases a New Song by The Loveforce Collective
On Friday, April 4, Loveforce International will release a new song by The Loveforce Collective.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 4, Loveforce International will release a new song. The song will be in the form of a Digital Music Single. It will be by The Loveforce Collective.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled "Call Me On The Loveline." It is an Indie, Singer Songwriter R&B song. Using nothing more than an Hammond Organ and a single voice, this recording puts the song across and opens the mind to potential possibilities for the song. Lyrically, it creates an imaginary DJ-Matchmaker who matches people up for music and romance. The DJ explains just what he will do for the listener who calls him.
“This week’s release is a kind of 1970s old school R&B nostalgia,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Loveforce Collective's "Call Me On The Loveline" will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, You Tube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo, and Audio Mack.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled "Call Me On The Loveline." It is an Indie, Singer Songwriter R&B song. Using nothing more than an Hammond Organ and a single voice, this recording puts the song across and opens the mind to potential possibilities for the song. Lyrically, it creates an imaginary DJ-Matchmaker who matches people up for music and romance. The DJ explains just what he will do for the listener who calls him.
“This week’s release is a kind of 1970s old school R&B nostalgia,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Loveforce Collective's "Call Me On The Loveline" will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, You Tube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo, and Audio Mack.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories