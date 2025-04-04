Author Rico U. McGowan’s New Book, “From the Mind of a Selfish Woman: An Inspirational Nursing Story with a Twist,” Follows Two Best Friends and Their Struggles
Recent release “From the Mind of a Selfish Woman: An Inspirational Nursing Story with a Twist” from Covenant Books author Rico U. McGowan is a compelling novel that centers around two best friends who, on the road to pursuing their nursing careers, must face shocking challenges that will test their friendship and commitment to their futures.
Atlanta, GA, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rico U. McGowan, a United States Air Force veteran and proud alumnus of Jackson State University, has completed his new book, “From the Mind of a Selfish Woman: An Inspirational Nursing Story with a Twist”: a stirring tale of friendship that follows two young women as they work to pursue their dreams of nursing together.
“TeaCakes and Parston are best friends and destined for the nursing profession, but the young ladies will encounter some challenges and awkward moments as they matriculate through high school and into young adulthood,” writes McGowan. “My desire is that if you are currently practicing as a nurse or are considering this field as a career, I hope this book finds you!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rico U. McGowan’s new book is a riveting tale that will captivate readers as they follow along on TeaCakes and Parston’s wild journey to chase after their dreams. Expertly paced and character-driven, “From the Mind of a Selfish Woman: An Inspirational Nursing Story with a Twist” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “From the Mind of a Selfish Woman: An Inspirational Nursing Story with a Twist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
