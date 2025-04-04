Author Rico U. McGowan’s New Book, “From the Mind of a Selfish Woman: An Inspirational Nursing Story with a Twist,” Follows Two Best Friends and Their Struggles

Recent release “From the Mind of a Selfish Woman: An Inspirational Nursing Story with a Twist” from Covenant Books author Rico U. McGowan is a compelling novel that centers around two best friends who, on the road to pursuing their nursing careers, must face shocking challenges that will test their friendship and commitment to their futures.