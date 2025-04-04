Author Judith Delp Moliterno’s New Book, "Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain," Explores the Author’s Path to Healing and Hope

Recent release “Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain” from Covenant Books author Judith Delp Moliterno is a stirring and thought-provoking read that examines how the author journeyed from pain to find hope for her future. Now on the other side, Moliterno shares her story to inspire others who find themselves suffering as she once was.