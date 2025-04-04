Author Judith Delp Moliterno’s New Book, "Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain," Explores the Author’s Path to Healing and Hope
Recent release “Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain” from Covenant Books author Judith Delp Moliterno is a stirring and thought-provoking read that examines how the author journeyed from pain to find hope for her future. Now on the other side, Moliterno shares her story to inspire others who find themselves suffering as she once was.
Lancaster, KY, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Judith Delp Moliterno, a loving wife and mother, as well as a retired nurse, who has used her experiences to counsel others with physical and emotional pain, has completed her new book, “Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain”: a powerful true story of strength and resilience that follows the author’s journey to victory over suffering throughout her life.
In “Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain,” author Judith Delp Moliterno draws upon her personal trials, losses, and physical and emotional suffering to discuss grieving, processing loss, and pain. The primary message of her writings is that in the midst of everyone’s messes, there is always hope. Personal stories of frustration, desperation, and how the author found hope and purpose provide readers with several examples of crappy situations and the courage required to face them.
“Let’s be honest, sometimes life sucks!” shares Moliterno. “The circumstances we find ourselves facing can seem daunting, overwhelming, and at times unfair. We wonder what we have done to deserve the feelings or circumstances we are experiencing. We sometimes feel as if day-to-day survival is an exhausting struggle. How are we supposed to cope, let alone live? Is there really hope for a decent existence as we meander through this life with its challenges? How can we make any sense out of our messy predicaments?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judith Delp Moliterno’s new book shares the author’s walk through the valleys of questions and her quest for truth, examining many questions from those with whom she has provided emotional support. Most importantly, Moliterno offers hope and steps to healing for those who are hurting, reminding them that they do not have to walk their path alone.
Readers can purchase “Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain,” author Judith Delp Moliterno draws upon her personal trials, losses, and physical and emotional suffering to discuss grieving, processing loss, and pain. The primary message of her writings is that in the midst of everyone’s messes, there is always hope. Personal stories of frustration, desperation, and how the author found hope and purpose provide readers with several examples of crappy situations and the courage required to face them.
“Let’s be honest, sometimes life sucks!” shares Moliterno. “The circumstances we find ourselves facing can seem daunting, overwhelming, and at times unfair. We wonder what we have done to deserve the feelings or circumstances we are experiencing. We sometimes feel as if day-to-day survival is an exhausting struggle. How are we supposed to cope, let alone live? Is there really hope for a decent existence as we meander through this life with its challenges? How can we make any sense out of our messy predicaments?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judith Delp Moliterno’s new book shares the author’s walk through the valleys of questions and her quest for truth, examining many questions from those with whom she has provided emotional support. Most importantly, Moliterno offers hope and steps to healing for those who are hurting, reminding them that they do not have to walk their path alone.
Readers can purchase “Courage to Deal with the Crap: Finding Purpose in the Midst of Pain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories