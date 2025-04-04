Author Evon Forrest’s New Book, "True Stories of Miracles," is a Poignant Memoir Documenting the Incredible Miracles the Author Has Encountered Throughout Her Life
Recent release “True Stories of Miracles” from Covenant Books author Evon Forrest is a heartfelt and compelling true account of the various miracles the author has experienced over the course of her life, revealing the lasting presence of Christ that she has carried with her through both trials and triumphs.
Apache Junction, AZ, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evon Forrest, a loving great-grandmother who worked for forty years as a nurse, has completed her new book, “True Stories of Miracles”: a stirring and thought-provoking memoir that chronicles the miracles that the author has encountered throughout the years, detailing the ways in which Christ has impacted her life and helped to guide her through the darkness and into the light.
“This book is dedicated to Jesus, my forever friend and Savior, and to my family and friends, who helped me get through some very dark places, to a place of light, happiness, and joy,” writes Forrest. “It is about my encounters and relationship with Jesus, which were in the form of healings and miracles, events for which there are no other explanations, except that they happened through the hand of God and His mercy and grace.
“Each week or chapter is a true story, unrelated to the previous, as well as Bible verses that seem to fit each situation. The reader may find it unbelievable, but it is true. They may enjoy some funny situations or cry about others. Hopefully, it will show others that you don’t have to be perfect to be used by God.
“May the good Lord bless and keep you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Evon Forrest’s new book will help readers discover the ways in which God can be present in their lives, inspiring them to open themselves up to receive the Lord every single day.
Readers can purchase “True Stories of Miracles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
