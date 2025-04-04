Author Melanie McNeil Serafin’s New Book, “Sum of Me II,” is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Share the Author’s Reflections of the World Around Her
Recent release “Sum of Me II” from Covenant Books author Melanie McNeil Serafin is a thought-provoking collection of poetry that explores the author’s lived experiences and observations of the world. From her trials to triumphs, Serafin bares her soul with each entry as she weaves a beautiful journey through prose.
Janesville, WI, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melanie McNeil Serafin, who has had a gratifying nursing career and enjoys reading, photography, gardening, artistic painting, poetry, caring for her pets, friends and family, amongst other hobbies, has completed her new book, “Sum of Me II”: a poignant collection of poems centered around all in which the author appreciates, observes, perceives, and experiences in the world around her.
“The poems may generate a sense of entertainment, of teaching, or of being taught to each of us who read them,” writes Serafin. “... We each choose to live our lives according to the free will that God has given us. We are in this world together, and it is a hard road at times. So given the chance to help others and help oneself, I feel that we need to strive to be positively connected to all living things.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melanie McNeil Serafin’s new book will captivate readers with each turn of the page, inviting them to journey along with the author. Deeply personal and candid, “Sum of Me II” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers can purchase “Sum of Me II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The poems may generate a sense of entertainment, of teaching, or of being taught to each of us who read them,” writes Serafin. “... We each choose to live our lives according to the free will that God has given us. We are in this world together, and it is a hard road at times. So given the chance to help others and help oneself, I feel that we need to strive to be positively connected to all living things.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melanie McNeil Serafin’s new book will captivate readers with each turn of the page, inviting them to journey along with the author. Deeply personal and candid, “Sum of Me II” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers can purchase “Sum of Me II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories