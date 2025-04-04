Author Melanie McNeil Serafin’s New Book, “Sum of Me II,” is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Share the Author’s Reflections of the World Around Her

Recent release “Sum of Me II” from Covenant Books author Melanie McNeil Serafin is a thought-provoking collection of poetry that explores the author’s lived experiences and observations of the world. From her trials to triumphs, Serafin bares her soul with each entry as she weaves a beautiful journey through prose.