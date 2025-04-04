Author Boozey Bo’s New Book, "Bo's Boozey Cheesecakes," is a Collection of Delicious Cheesecake Recipes That All Incorporate Liqueurs Into Their Ingredient List

Recent release “Bo's Boozey Cheesecakes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Boozey Bo is a delectable recipe book that presents bakers of all different levels with cheesecake recipes that are infused with different flavored liqueurs. From Kahlúa Cream to Vanilla Bourbon Pecan, Bo offers up unique desserts for every palette.