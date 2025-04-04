Author Boozey Bo’s New Book, "Bo's Boozey Cheesecakes," is a Collection of Delicious Cheesecake Recipes That All Incorporate Liqueurs Into Their Ingredient List
Recent release “Bo's Boozey Cheesecakes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Boozey Bo is a delectable recipe book that presents bakers of all different levels with cheesecake recipes that are infused with different flavored liqueurs. From Kahlúa Cream to Vanilla Bourbon Pecan, Bo offers up unique desserts for every palette.
New York, NY, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Boozey Bo has completed their new book, “Bo's Boozey Cheesecakes”: a mouthwatering collection of cheesecake recipes, each of which incorporate a different kind of flavored liqueur to bring a whole new element and flavor dynamic.
“This book contains a collection of cheesecake recipes that are infused with flavored liqueurs,” writes Bo. “The alcohol bakes out, but the flavor remains, leaving a unique and delicious cheesecake. Become the talk of the party or family reunion by showing up with a ‘Bo’s Boozey Cheesecakes.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Boozey Bo’s appetizing cookbook will help readers of any culinary level create masterful cheesecakes ranging from all different kinds of flavor profiles. No matter the occasion, Boozey Bo’s recipes offer detailed instructions to help bakers create scrumptious dessert concoctions that will impress at any gathering.
Readers who wish to experience this flavorful work can purchase “Bo's Boozey Cheesecakes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
