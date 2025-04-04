Author Beatrice S. Solomon’s New Book, "Delighting In the Perfect God," is a Series of Poems Designed to Inspire Readers Towards Having a Close Connection to the Lord
Recent release “Delighting In the Perfect God” from Newman Springs Publishing author Beatrice S. Solomon is a poignant and faith-based series of poems and ruminations designed to help readers of all walks of life open themselves up to God, seeking him out in times of troubles to carry them through whatever challenges they might be facing.
Baltimore, MD, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Beatrice S. Solomon, who received her associate of arts degree in general studies from Baltimore City Community College in 2012, as well as her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Coppin State University in 2016, has completed her new book, “Delighting In the Perfect God”: a thought-provoking assortment of poetry that seeks to help readers grow their relationship with the Lord.
Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, author Beatrice S. Solomon spent eleven years in a foster home. After being reunited with her family at the age of sixteen, she and one of her brothers found and joined a nondenominational church where she gained insight and interest in the Holy Bible. It was there, at the Great Church of Deliverance, when she found faith in God and the Bible. Now, Beatrice enjoys traveling and has lived in Sacramento, California, and Dallas, Texas.
“This book is meant to encourage someone and to let them know, no matter what they are going through, there is nothing too hard for God,” writes Solomon. “Poems like ‘Think No More About It,’ ‘Let’s Kneel,’ and ‘It’s a Simple Thing,’ let the reader know that they can come to God in prayer, no matter what the situation is.
“Some of [my] poems show the reader the reality of life. Poems like ‘They Live and They Die,’ ‘Some People,’ and ‘We Don’t Know’ are proverbial. Hopefully these poems will cause the reader to think about their own life and encourage them to have a close relationship with God.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Beatrice S. Solomon’s enlightening assortment will captivate readers as they discover the salvation and strength available to them when they look towards Christ and his teachings. Heartfelt and deeply stirring, “Delighting In the Perfect God” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Delighting In the Perfect God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
