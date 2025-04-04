Author Beatrice S. Solomon’s New Book, "Delighting In the Perfect God," is a Series of Poems Designed to Inspire Readers Towards Having a Close Connection to the Lord

Recent release “Delighting In the Perfect God” from Newman Springs Publishing author Beatrice S. Solomon is a poignant and faith-based series of poems and ruminations designed to help readers of all walks of life open themselves up to God, seeking him out in times of troubles to carry them through whatever challenges they might be facing.