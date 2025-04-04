Author Barbara Raymond’s New Book, "The Cat Who Loved Chocolate Chip Cookies," is a Charming and Engaging Story of a Cat Who Has a Strong Appetite for Chocolate
Recent release “The Cat Who Loved Chocolate Chip Cookies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barbara Raymond is a heartfelt tale that centers around Bubba, a cat with an extraordinary appetite for chocolate. One day, when his owner and her grandson decide to bake chocolate chip cookies, Bubba is drawn to the kitchen, where he begins figuring out how to indulge in his sweet tooth.
Sterling, MI, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Raymond, who enjoys reading, gardening, quilting, experimenting with new recipes, and spending time with her grandchildren, has completed her new book, “The Cat Who Loved Chocolate Chip Cookies”: a riveting tale of a cat who will stop at nothing to get his chocolate fix when his human owner and her grandson bake cookies together.
In “The Cat Who Loved Chocolate Chip Cookies,” readers are introduced to Bubba, a loveable cat with a unique appetite for chocolate. When he smells the scent of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies in the air, Bubba is driven into a frenzy and must figure out a way to have all the cookies for himself.
The author begins her tale, “Who ever heard of a cat that loved to eat chocolate chip cookies? Most cats like to eat mice or fish, but not this cat. This is the story of a cat named Bubba. He lived with his boy, Steven, and Steven’s grandma.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barbara Raymond’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Bubba’s mischievous adventures to eat all the cookies he can. With colorful artwork to help bring Ramond’s story to life, “The Cat Who Loved Chocolate Chip Cookies” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Cat Who Loved Chocolate Chip Cookies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
