Author Barbara Raymond’s New Book, "The Cat Who Loved Chocolate Chip Cookies," is a Charming and Engaging Story of a Cat Who Has a Strong Appetite for Chocolate

Recent release “The Cat Who Loved Chocolate Chip Cookies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barbara Raymond is a heartfelt tale that centers around Bubba, a cat with an extraordinary appetite for chocolate. One day, when his owner and her grandson decide to bake chocolate chip cookies, Bubba is drawn to the kitchen, where he begins figuring out how to indulge in his sweet tooth.